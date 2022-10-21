This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Savara Inc. (SVRA)

As of close of business last night, Savara Inc.’s stock clocked out at 1.17, up 1.74% from its previous closing price of $1.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 558705 shares were traded. SVRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SVRA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 39.20 and its Current Ratio is at 39.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on March 16, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On March 15, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $4.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on June 13, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 27 when RAMSAY DAVID A bought 73,893 shares for $1.37 per share. The transaction valued at 101,381 led to the insider holds 1,876,142 shares of the business.

RAMSAY DAVID A bought 31,107 shares of SVRA for $43,052 on Sep 26. The Director now owns 1,802,249 shares after completing the transaction at $1.38 per share. On Sep 23, another insider, RAMSAY DAVID A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $1.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 42,660 and bolstered with 1,771,142 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SVRA has reached a high of $1.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4620, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3741.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SVRA traded 91.48K shares on average per day over the past three months and 52.55k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 152.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.83M. Insiders hold about 1.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SVRA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 886.04k with a Short Ratio of 6.05, compared to 961.96k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.78% and a Short% of Float of 1.01%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.32.