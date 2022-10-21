Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX)

The closing price of AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) was 0.73 for the day, up 20.94% from the previous closing price of $0.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1266 from its previous closing price. On the day, 593758 shares were traded. APCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5041 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4456.

Ratios:

Our analysis of APCX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 33.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APCX has reached a high of $20.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6444, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1061.

Shares Statistics:

APCX traded an average of 130.76K shares per day over the past three months and 51.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.24M. Insiders hold about 16.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.30% stake in the company. Shares short for APCX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 36.02k with a Short Ratio of 0.30, compared to 12.86k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.22% and a Short% of Float of 0.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.