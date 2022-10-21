Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of KBR Inc. (KBR)

The closing price of KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) was 46.86 for the day, down -0.15% from the previous closing price of $46.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1462011 shares were traded. KBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.64.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KBR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 03, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $31.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Conlon Gregory Sean sold 14,564 shares for $52.09 per share. The transaction valued at 758,634 led to the insider holds 50,399 shares of the business.

Pickard Ann Darlene sold 6,000 shares of KBR for $310,930 on Aug 12. The Director now owns 45,181 shares after completing the transaction at $51.82 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, Barrie Andrew, who serves as the President Gov’t Solutions EMEA of the company, sold 3,111 shares for $51.35 each. As a result, the insider received 159,750 and left with 8,327 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, KBR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KBR has reached a high of $56.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.88.

Shares Statistics:

KBR traded an average of 1.20M shares per day over the past three months and 1.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 139.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.65M. Shares short for KBR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.79M with a Short Ratio of 3.57, compared to 11.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.43% and a Short% of Float of 4.44%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.41, KBR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.41.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.78 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.68 and $2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.61. EPS for the following year is $3.14, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.5 and $2.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.34B, down -9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.16B and the low estimate is $6.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.