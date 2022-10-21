Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of MPLX LP (MPLX)

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) closed the day trading at 32.52 up 0.28% from the previous closing price of $32.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1790945 shares were traded. MPLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.40.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MPLX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 111.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 19 when Floerke Gregory Scott sold 2,500 shares for $35.00 per share. The transaction valued at 87,500 led to the insider holds 80,212 shares of the business.

Floerke Gregory Scott sold 2,500 shares of MPLX for $83,000 on Feb 07. The Exec. VP and COO now owns 76,836 shares after completing the transaction at $33.20 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, SEMPLE FRANK M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 28,000 shares for $34.00 each. As a result, the insider received 952,000 and left with 333,337 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MPLX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MPLX has reached a high of $35.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.90.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MPLX traded about 1.56M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MPLX traded about 1.79M shares per day. A total of 1.01B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 361.68M. Insiders hold about 64.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MPLX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.25M with a Short Ratio of 10.01, compared to 17.18M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.60% and a Short% of Float of 4.47%.

Dividends & Splits

MPLX’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.82, up from 2.75 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.70.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.78, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.43 and $3.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.26. EPS for the following year is $3.4, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.67 and $3.16.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $2.59B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.99B to a low estimate of $2.22B. As of the current estimate, MPLX LP’s year-ago sales were $2.4B, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MPLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.03B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.13B and the low estimate is $8.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.