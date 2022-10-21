Update from CRH plc (CRH): A steady trajectory

The closing price of CRH plc (NYSE: CRH) was 33.40 for the day, down -0.39% from the previous closing price of $33.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 944313 shares were traded. CRH stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.10.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CRH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CRH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRH has reached a high of $54.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.24.

Shares Statistics:

CRH traded an average of 551.75K shares per day over the past three months and 640.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 765.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 748.10M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CRH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.59M with a Short Ratio of 2.76, compared to 1.68M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.15, CRH has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.46. The current Payout Ratio is 23.50% for CRH, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 23, 1998 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.53B, up 22.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.98B and the low estimate is $29.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.