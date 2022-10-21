Update from Illumina Inc. (ILMN): A steady trajectory

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) closed the day trading at 208.64 up 1.91% from the previous closing price of $204.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1306739 shares were traded. ILMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $208.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $203.32.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ILMN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 628.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, SVB Leerink on October 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $270 from $220 previously.

On September 28, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also upped its target price recommendation from $170 to $250.

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $230.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on August 25, 2022, with a $230 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when TOUSI SUSAN H sold 500 shares for $216.59 per share. The transaction valued at 108,295 led to the insider holds 41,333 shares of the business.

Aravanis Alexander sold 539 shares of ILMN for $107,800 on Jul 07. The SVP, Chief Technology Officer now owns 3,346 shares after completing the transaction at $200.00 per share. On Jun 10, another insider, TOUSI SUSAN H, who serves as the SVP, Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 250 shares for $214.85 each. As a result, the insider received 53,712 and left with 41,833 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ILMN has reached a high of $428.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $173.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 203.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 264.65.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ILMN traded about 1.67M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ILMN traded about 1.45M shares per day. A total of 157.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ILMN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.57M with a Short Ratio of 2.59, compared to 3.43M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 2.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.89 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $1.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.24 and $3.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.12. EPS for the following year is $5.18, with 19 analysts recommending between $6.01 and $4.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ILMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.53B, up 14.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.32B and the low estimate is $5.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.