Update from Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) was 1.89 for the day, down -3.08% from the previous closing price of $1.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 587814 shares were traded. LXRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LXRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on August 12, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On January 29, 2021, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $7.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 29, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $2 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when Artal International S.C.A. bought 16,173,800 shares for $2.50 per share. The transaction valued at 40,434,500 led to the insider holds 48,433,261 shares of the business.

Invus US Partners LLC bought 982,600 shares of LXRX for $2,456,500 on Aug 01. The Director now owns 5,303,814 shares after completing the transaction at $2.50 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, DEBBANE RAYMOND, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 982,600 shares for $2.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,456,500 and bolstered with 5,303,814 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3552.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LXRX has reached a high of $5.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6036, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4534.

Shares Statistics:

LXRX traded an average of 1.02M shares per day over the past three months and 548.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 183.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.67M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LXRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.24M with a Short Ratio of 4.40, compared to 5.75M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.51% and a Short% of Float of 11.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.51 and -$0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.59. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.64.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $61.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $155M and the low estimate is $14.28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 55,890.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.