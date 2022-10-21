Update from Trinseo PLC (TSE): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) was 17.76 for the day, down -1.44% from the previous closing price of $18.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 547169 shares were traded. TSE stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.94.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TSE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on August 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $34 from $42 previously.

TD Securities Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 21, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $72.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when Desmond Jeanmarie F. bought 2,850 shares for $25.01 per share. The transaction valued at 71,278 led to the insider holds 8,515 shares of the business.

Desmond Jeanmarie F. bought 1,335 shares of TSE for $33,989 on Sep 07. The Director now owns 5,665 shares after completing the transaction at $25.46 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, COTE JEFFREY J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $31.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 317,600 and bolstered with 30,117 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Trinseo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSE has reached a high of $61.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.30.

Shares Statistics:

TSE traded an average of 509.51K shares per day over the past three months and 484.07k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.38M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TSE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.71M with a Short Ratio of 2.03, compared to 1.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.72% and a Short% of Float of 7.77%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.28, TSE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.19.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.4 and a low estimate of $1.71, while EPS last year was $3.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.62, with high estimates of $1.84 and low estimates of $1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.4 and $6.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.02. EPS for the following year is $7.18, with 8 analysts recommending between $9.5 and $4.61.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.47B to a low estimate of $1.4B. As of the current estimate, Trinseo PLC’s year-ago sales were $1.27B, an estimated increase of 12.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.45B, an increase of 14.50% over than the figure of $12.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.42B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.83B, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.77B and the low estimate is $5.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.