What shareholders can do to beat the market with Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) stock

As of close of business last night, Clear Secure Inc.’s stock clocked out at 24.97, up 2.34% from its previous closing price of $24.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 907518 shares were traded. YOU stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.77.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of YOU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 26, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $45.

On July 26, 2021, Telsey Advisory Group started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50.Telsey Advisory Group initiated its Outperform rating on July 26, 2021, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Cornick Kenneth L. sold 5,460 shares for $30.02 per share. The transaction valued at 163,909 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Alclear Investments II, LLC sold 5,460 shares of YOU for $163,909 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $30.02 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Alclear Investments II, LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 77,291 shares for $30.04 each. As a result, the insider received 2,321,822 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YOU has reached a high of $54.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.37.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that YOU traded 926.22K shares on average per day over the past three months and 603.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 149.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.93M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for YOU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.55M with a Short Ratio of 13.59, compared to 7.82M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.99% and a Short% of Float of 52.57%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.17 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $100.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $100.8M to a low estimate of $99M. As of the current estimate, Clear Secure Inc.’s year-ago sales were $55.18M, an estimated increase of 81.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $103.02M, an increase of 52.50% less than the figure of $81.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $106.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $101.02M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YOU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $411.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $399.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $405.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $253.95M, up 59.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $507.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $539.1M and the low estimate is $491.18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.