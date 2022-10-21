Which analyst expects CVS Health Corporation (CVS) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, CVS Health Corporation’s stock clocked out at 90.99, down -0.73% from its previous closing price of $91.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4798453 shares were traded. CVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.66.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CVS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on June 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $120.

On May 27, 2022, Bernstein Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $122 to $112.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 29, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $110.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Lotvin Alan sold 22,541 shares for $104.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,344,264 led to the insider holds 109,183 shares of the business.

Finke Daniel P sold 9,546 shares of CVS for $954,600 on Aug 03. The EVP/Pres, Health Care Benefits now owns 32,150 shares after completing the transaction at $100.00 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Lotvin Alan, who serves as the EVP&President-PharmacyServices of the company, sold 120,899 shares for $98.00 each. As a result, the insider received 11,848,102 and left with 109,183 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CVS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVS has reached a high of $111.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 99.93.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CVS traded 5.10M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.31B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.31B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CVS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.91M with a Short Ratio of 2.88, compared to 15.03M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.06%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.00, CVS has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.83. The current Payout Ratio is 33.80% for CVS, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 06, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 23 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.37 and a low estimate of $2.1, while EPS last year was $2.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.02, with high estimates of $2.12 and low estimates of $1.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.46 and $8.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.36. EPS for the following year is $8.99, with 26 analysts recommending between $9.15 and $8.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $311.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $306.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $309.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $292.11B, up 5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $322.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $330.03B and the low estimate is $316.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.