Which analyst expects Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Silverback Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at 5.90, up 12.17% from its previous closing price of $5.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 594959 shares were traded. SBTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.26.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SBTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.60 and its Current Ratio is at 23.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on April 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.50 from $25 previously.

On April 01, 2022, SVB Leerink Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $1.80.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on April 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when ROOT JONATHAN D bought 2,014 shares for $8.85 per share. The transaction valued at 17,824 led to the insider holds 2,364 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBTX has reached a high of $9.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.32.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SBTX traded 271.89K shares on average per day over the past three months and 122.27k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.26M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SBTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 553.88k with a Short Ratio of 3.67, compared to 1.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.58% and a Short% of Float of 2.67%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.62, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.78 and -$2.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.97. EPS for the following year is -$1.75, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.27 and -$2.09.