Wingstop Inc. (WING) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) was 117.22 for the day, down -4.75% from the previous closing price of $123.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1147496 shares were traded. WING stock price reached its highest trading level at $123.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $114.11.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WING’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on October 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $125 from $145 previously.

On September 23, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $148.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 29, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $120.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Peterson Stacy sold 208 shares for $74.32 per share. The transaction valued at 15,458 led to the insider holds 5,214 shares of the business.

Kaleida Alex sold 66 shares of WING for $8,992 on Mar 07. The SVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,908 shares after completing the transaction at $136.24 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Skipworth Michael, who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 748 shares for $136.24 each. As a result, the insider received 101,904 and left with 15,483 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Wingstop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 87.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 62.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WING has reached a high of $172.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 128.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 116.52.

Shares Statistics:

WING traded an average of 796.13K shares per day over the past three months and 827.11k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.75M. Shares short for WING as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.95M with a Short Ratio of 3.78, compared to 3.59M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.22% and a Short% of Float of 17.26%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.53, WING has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.42.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.63 and $1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.55. EPS for the following year is $1.87, with 22 analysts recommending between $1.97 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WING’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $359.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $323.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $350.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $282.5M, up 24.00% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $411.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $428.9M and the low estimate is $362.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.