A correction may be in store for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) shares?

As of close of business last night, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at 2.57, up 4.05% from its previous closing price of $2.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 25969828 shares were traded. DNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DNA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.80 and its Current Ratio is at 11.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on October 04, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On May 18, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $3.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 19 when Kelly Jason R sold 211,829 shares for $2.50 per share. The transaction valued at 529,361 led to the insider holds 24,559,233 shares of the business.

Canton Barry sold 211,829 shares of DNA for $529,361 on Oct 19. The 10% Owner now owns 24,559,243 shares after completing the transaction at $2.50 per share. On Oct 19, another insider, Canton Barry, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 211,829 shares for $2.50 each. As a result, the insider received 529,361 and left with 24,559,244 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNA has reached a high of $15.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9364, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5048.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DNA traded 26.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 26.72M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.62B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 843.56M. Insiders hold about 7.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DNA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 144.64M with a Short Ratio of 6.53, compared to 109.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.11% and a Short% of Float of 22.06%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $395M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $377.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $383.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $313.84M, up 22.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $404.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $510M and the low estimate is $325.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.