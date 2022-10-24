A correction may be in store for Veris Residential Inc. (NYSE:VRE) shares?

In the latest session, Veris Residential Inc. (NYSE: VRE) closed at 15.31 up 23.27% from its previous closing price of $12.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3837086 shares were traded. VRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.41.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Veris Residential Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 when KATZ A. AKIVA bought 75,364 shares for $12.12 per share. The transaction valued at 913,178 led to the insider holds 5,306,537 shares of the business.

KATZ A. AKIVA bought 149,890 shares of VRE for $1,793,434 on Oct 13. The Director now owns 5,231,173 shares after completing the transaction at $11.96 per share. On Oct 12, another insider, KATZ A. AKIVA, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 150,847 shares for $11.01 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,660,418 and bolstered with 5,081,283 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRE has reached a high of $19.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.08.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VRE has traded an average of 534.14K shares per day and 1.43M over the past ten days. A total of 91.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.75M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VRE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 5.52, compared to 3.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.08% and a Short% of Float of 6.33%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $357.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $300M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $327.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $329.32M, down -0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $330.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $378.67M and the low estimate is $285.76M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.