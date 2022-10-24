A glimpse at Akouos Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ: AKUS) closed at 13.23 down -0.53% from its previous closing price of $13.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1106452 shares were traded. AKUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.19.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Akouos Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.40 and its Current Ratio is at 13.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, William Blair on September 29, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On April 27, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 30, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKUS has reached a high of $13.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.64.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AKUS has traded an average of 449.95K shares per day and 2.26M over the past ten days. A total of 36.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.48M. Insiders hold about 1.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AKUS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.37M with a Short Ratio of 5.06, compared to 3.04M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.85% and a Short% of Float of 10.99%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.66 and a low estimate of -$0.79, while EPS last year was -$0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.8, with high estimates of -$0.78 and low estimates of -$0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.17 and -$3.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.96. EPS for the following year is -$2.5, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.14 and -$3.14.