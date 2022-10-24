A glimpse at Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.41, down -3.53% from its previous closing price of $0.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0150 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1764087 shares were traded. MIGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3801.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MIGI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on March 30, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MIGI has reached a high of $15.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6104, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5143.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MIGI traded 364.28K shares on average per day over the past three months and 417.16k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.21M. Insiders hold about 22.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MIGI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 253.31k with a Short Ratio of 0.48, compared to 322.1k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.35% and a Short% of Float of 0.44%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was -$1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.66, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.66 and $0.66.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $46.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.6M to a low estimate of $46.6M. As of the current estimate, Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.95M, an estimated increase of 683.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $59.7M, an increase of 445.30% less than the figure of $683.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $59.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $59.7M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MIGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $190.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $190.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $190.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.86M, up 335.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $347.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $347.29M and the low estimate is $347.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 82.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.