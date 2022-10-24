A glimpse at Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (AMEX: MTA) closed at 4.67 up 16.17% from its previous closing price of $4.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.6500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 793629 shares were traded. MTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 79.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTA has reached a high of $8.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0564, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5624.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MTA has traded an average of 152.26K shares per day and 187.41k over the past ten days. A total of 44.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.56M. Insiders hold about 9.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.05% stake in the company. Shares short for MTA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 612.15k with a Short Ratio of 3.00, compared to 556.95k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.07M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.07M to a low estimate of $2.07M. As of the current estimate, Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $691k, an estimated increase of 199.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.07M, an increase of 165.40% less than the figure of $199.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.07M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.07M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.97M, up 24.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8M and the low estimate is $3.94M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 61.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.