An average trading volume for MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $4.02 in the prior trading day, MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) closed at 4.80, up 19.40%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.7800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2049462 shares were traded. MGNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MGNX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 11, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $31 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 20 when BIOTECH TARGET N V bought 285,977 shares for $4.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,143,565 led to the insider holds 7,729,963 shares of the business.

BIOTECH TARGET N V bought 168,422 shares of MGNX for $623,919 on Oct 19. The 10% Owner now owns 7,443,986 shares after completing the transaction at $3.70 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Karrels James, who serves as the SVP, CFO and Secretary of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $2.47 each. As a result, the insider paid 98,800 and bolstered with 191,776 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGNX has reached a high of $22.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8068, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.3114.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 726.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.27M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 61.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.63M. Shares short for MGNX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.84M with a Short Ratio of 6.82, compared to 7.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.15% and a Short% of Float of 14.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.61 and a low estimate of -$1.09, while EPS last year was -$0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.67, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.78 and -$3.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.35. EPS for the following year is -$2.88, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.77 and -$3.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $118.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $82.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $77.45M, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $90.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $127.33M and the low estimate is $13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.