An investigation into AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $0.24 in the prior trading day, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) closed at 0.23, down -7.62%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0186 from its previous closing price. On the day, 570868 shares were traded. ANPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2210.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ANPC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANPC has reached a high of $2.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2011, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4216.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.67M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 25.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.73M. Insiders hold about 12.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ANPC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 32.52k with a Short Ratio of 0.10, compared to 121.24k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.67, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.67 and -$0.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.56M, up 101.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.4M and the low estimate is $5.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 71.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.