An overall feel about BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, BIT Mining Limited’s stock clocked out at 0.23, down -4.17% from its previous closing price of $0.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 677094 shares were traded. BTCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2275.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BTCM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTCM has reached a high of $10.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3472, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6948.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BTCM traded 1.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 440.2k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 86.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.39M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BTCM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.73M with a Short Ratio of 0.97, compared to 2.32M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.