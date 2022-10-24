An overall feel about TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) closed at 10.80 up 4.15% from its previous closing price of $10.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14029636 shares were traded. FTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.30.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TechnipFMC plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 235.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 06, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $9 to $14.

Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on September 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTI has reached a high of $10.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.67.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FTI has traded an average of 7.78M shares per day and 8.58M over the past ten days. A total of 452.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 446.28M. Shares short for FTI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 20.16M with a Short Ratio of 2.03, compared to 14.79M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.46% and a Short% of Float of 5.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Revenue Estimates

Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.27B and the low estimate is $5.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.