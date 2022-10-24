Analysis of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB): Selected Notes

The closing price of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) was 0.27 for the day, down -6.35% from the previous closing price of $0.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0184 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5011622 shares were traded. AREB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2650.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AREB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AREB has reached a high of $7.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4730, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0146.

Shares Statistics:

AREB traded an average of 1.61M shares per day over the past three months and 6.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.66M. Insiders hold about 11.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AREB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 280.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.20, compared to 38.27k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.35% and a Short% of Float of 5.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.