Analysis of Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI): Selected Notes

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) closed the day trading at 0.49 up 21.47% from the previous closing price of $0.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0866 from its previous closing price. On the day, 22550433 shares were traded. EFOI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6309 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EFOI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, FBR & Co. on May 05, 2017, Reiterated its Mkt Perform rating but revised its target price to $3.50 from $4.50 previously.

On November 15, 2016, The Benchmark Company reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $6 to $5.

FBR Capital Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on August 15, 2016, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $5.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EFOI has reached a high of $6.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6268, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1816.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EFOI traded about 287.31K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EFOI traded about 2.4M shares per day. A total of 9.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.12M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EFOI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 34.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.24, compared to 883.2k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.45% and a Short% of Float of 0.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.89 and -$0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.89. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EFOI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.87M, up 29.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.89M and the low estimate is $19.89M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 55.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.