Analysis of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH): Selected Notes

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) closed the day trading at 14.93 up 4.92% from the previous closing price of $14.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20217429 shares were traded. NCLH stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.95.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NCLH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 14.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 13.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 20, 2022, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $19.

On June 29, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $14.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on June 29, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Montague Jason sold 62,758 shares for $14.68 per share. The transaction valued at 921,287 led to the insider holds 258,881 shares of the business.

Kempa Mark sold 55,000 shares of NCLH for $742,692 on Aug 24. The EVP & CFO now owns 222,651 shares after completing the transaction at $13.50 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, SHERMAN HOWARD J, who serves as the Pres. & CEO Oceania Cruises of the company, sold 86,225 shares for $13.63 each. As a result, the insider received 1,175,273 and left with 140,609 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NCLH has reached a high of $29.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.40.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NCLH traded about 21.78M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NCLH traded about 24.73M shares per day. A total of 419.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 418.98M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NCLH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 40.71M with a Short Ratio of 1.67, compared to 42.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.71% and a Short% of Float of 10.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.55 and a low estimate of -$1.08, while EPS last year was -$1.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$3.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.24. EPS for the following year is $1.66, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.61 and $1.23.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.26B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.4B to a low estimate of $1.14B. As of the current estimate, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $4.37M, an estimated increase of 28,827.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.88B, an increase of 847.80% less than the figure of $28,827.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.62B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NCLH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $647.99M, up 724.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.01B and the low estimate is $7.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 50.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.