Are analysts optimistic about Oil States International Inc.’s (NYSE:OIS) stock?

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) closed the day trading at 5.35 up 3.88% from the previous closing price of $5.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 735854 shares were traded. OIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OIS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when Moses Philip Scott bought 58,624 shares for $3.63 per share. The transaction valued at 212,654 led to the insider holds 384,487 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OIS has reached a high of $9.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.92.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OIS traded about 692.72K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OIS traded about 660.04k shares per day. A total of 63.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.05M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OIS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.3M with a Short Ratio of 4.22, compared to 4.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.60% and a Short% of Float of 4.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $737.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $712.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $722.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $573.16M, up 26.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $818.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $838.7M and the low estimate is $796M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.