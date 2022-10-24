Are analysts optimistic about Yunji Inc.’s (NASDAQ:YJ) stock?

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) closed the day trading at 1.02 up 18.60% from the previous closing price of $0.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 646832 shares were traded. YJ stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of YJ, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Yunji’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YJ has reached a high of $1.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8439, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9396.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, YJ traded about 162.23K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, YJ traded about 262.75k shares per day. A total of 210.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.33M. Insiders hold about 22.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.30% stake in the company. Shares short for YJ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 58.47k with a Short Ratio of 0.51, compared to 40.57k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YJ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $317.11M, up 259.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.32B and the low estimate is $6.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 454.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.