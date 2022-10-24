Are analysts optimistic about Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:ZETA) stock?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) closed the day trading at 7.64 up 2.28% from the previous closing price of $7.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 792116 shares were traded. ZETA stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.21.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZETA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 07, 2022, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

On November 16, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on November 16, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when NIEHAUS ROBERT H sold 200,000 shares for $7.03 per share. The transaction valued at 1,406,000 led to the insider holds 16,946,891 shares of the business.

Ravella Satish sold 910 shares of ZETA for $4,945 on Aug 02. The Senior Vice President, Finance now owns 236,742 shares after completing the transaction at $5.43 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, Ravella Satish, who serves as the Senior Vice President, Finance of the company, sold 1,576 shares for $5.23 each. As a result, the insider received 8,249 and left with 237,652 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZETA has reached a high of $13.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZETA traded about 1.49M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZETA traded about 987.34k shares per day. A total of 135.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.20M. Insiders hold about 11.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ZETA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.02M with a Short Ratio of 7.75, compared to 9.57M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.46% and a Short% of Float of 6.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.43 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $130.07M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $132M to a low estimate of $129M. As of the current estimate, Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $99.42M, an estimated increase of 30.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZETA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $563M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $548.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $558.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $458.34M, up 21.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $664.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $686.72M and the low estimate is $645.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.