Are National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ: NESR) closed at 7.35 up 6.68% from its previous closing price of $6.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 519980 shares were traded. NESR stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.78.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, National Bank Financial on April 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $11 from $13.50 previously.

On January 13, 2020, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $13.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NESR has reached a high of $13.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.69.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NESR has traded an average of 188.49K shares per day and 261.43k over the past ten days. A total of 91.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.99M. Insiders hold about 10.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.73% stake in the company. Shares short for NESR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.37M with a Short Ratio of 6.14, compared to 1.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.50% and a Short% of Float of 4.14%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.51 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.45. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.26 and $0.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $227.1M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $231M to a low estimate of $218.5M. As of the current estimate, National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s year-ago sales were $213.18M, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NESR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $897M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $883.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $892.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $834.15M, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $962.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.