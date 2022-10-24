As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) offers stability

Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCY) closed the day trading at 1.10 up 15.74% from the previous closing price of $0.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1496 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7694272 shares were traded. BTCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3379 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BTCY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on March 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On November 23, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTCY has reached a high of $5.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9954, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7305.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BTCY traded about 60.47K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BTCY traded about 805.9k shares per day. A total of 51.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.62M. Insiders hold about 18.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BTCY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 454.33k with a Short Ratio of 5.43, compared to 712.47k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.90% and a Short% of Float of 1.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $2.19M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.36M to a low estimate of $2.1M. As of the current estimate, Biotricity Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.6M, an estimated increase of 36.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.78M, an increase of 45.50% over than the figure of $36.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTCY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.7M, up 66.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.04M and the low estimate is $29.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 170.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.