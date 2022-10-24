Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) closed at 0.20 in the last session, up 1.00% from day before closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0020 from its previous closing price. On the day, 608298 shares were traded. BNTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2078 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1875.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BNTC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 20, 2020, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Oliveira Steven Michael bought 10,553 shares for $3.04 per share. The transaction valued at 32,126 led to the insider holds 1,000,000 shares of the business.

Oliveira Steven Michael bought 37,947 shares of BNTC for $120,687 on Nov 29. The 10% Owner now owns 989,447 shares after completing the transaction at $3.18 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 78.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNTC has reached a high of $3.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4912, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4004.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BNTC traded on average about 416.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.07M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 25.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.59M. Insiders hold about 9.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BNTC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 103.01k with a Short Ratio of 0.30, compared to 9.86k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.26% and a Short% of Float of 1.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$2.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.89 and -$1.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.89. EPS for the following year is -$0.87, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.87 and -$0.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $100k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $100k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59k, up 69.50% from the average estimate.