Considering Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $5.10 in the prior trading day, Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) closed at 5.29, up 3.73%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 573592 shares were traded. KODK stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.10.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KODK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when SILECK MICHAEL bought 7,500 shares for $6.48 per share. The transaction valued at 48,600 led to the insider holds 27,500 shares of the business.

SILECK MICHAEL bought 10,000 shares of KODK for $64,200 on Mar 23. The Director now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $6.42 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Vandagriff Randy, who serves as the Vice President of the company, sold 16,736 shares for $6.08 each. As a result, the insider received 101,755 and left with 4,625 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Eastman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 107.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KODK has reached a high of $7.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.13.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 753.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 589.62k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 78.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.11M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.40% stake in the company. Shares short for KODK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.52M with a Short Ratio of 7.47, compared to 6.02M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.53% and a Short% of Float of 14.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.