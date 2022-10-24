Considering Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) closed at 0.10 in the last session, down -5.05% from day before closing price of $0.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0053 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10829697 shares were traded. SINT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1172 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0950.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SINT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SINT has reached a high of $1.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3647, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4682.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SINT traded on average about 911.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.44M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 24.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.72M. Insiders hold about 4.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SINT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 129.06k with a Short Ratio of 0.38, compared to 125.62k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.52% and a Short% of Float of 0.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.36, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.44.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $160k. It ranges from a high estimate of $200k to a low estimate of $120k. As of the current estimate, Sintx Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $101k, an estimated increase of 58.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SINT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $650k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $880k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $606k, up 45.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3M and the low estimate is $1.31M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 144.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.