Eargo Inc. (EAR) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) was 0.70 for the day, down -2.10% from the previous closing price of $0.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0150 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1004568 shares were traded. EAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6510.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EAR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 23, 2021, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $10.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on September 23, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $44 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Brownie William sold 25,750 shares for $1.32 per share. The transaction valued at 34,008 led to the insider holds 166,921 shares of the business.

Wu David James sold 10,120 shares of EAR for $9,622 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 1,542,259 shares after completing the transaction at $0.95 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Richardson Nina, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,886 shares for $3.52 each. As a result, the insider received 13,679 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EAR has reached a high of $10.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4619, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6828.

Shares Statistics:

EAR traded an average of 9.02M shares per day over the past three months and 1.89M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.10M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EAR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.49M with a Short Ratio of 0.10, compared to 2.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.33% and a Short% of Float of 8.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.23 and -$1.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.41. EPS for the following year is -$1.23, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.89 and -$1.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.15M, down -53.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $119.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $119.4M and the low estimate is $119.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 271.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.