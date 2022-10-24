Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $22.60 in the prior trading day, Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) closed at 23.32, up 3.19%. In other words, the price has increased by -$ from its previous closing price. On the day, 1391179 shares were traded. ERII stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.43.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ERII by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 475.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 8.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

B. Riley FBR Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 30, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Foda Sherif sold 15,879 shares for $25.50 per share. The transaction valued at 404,914 led to the insider holds 9,619 shares of the business.

MAO ROBERT YU LANG sold 2,000 shares of ERII for $44,927 on Aug 09. The President and CEO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $22.46 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, POLLINA LISA A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,700 shares for $23.08 each. As a result, the insider received 62,316 and left with 5,850 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Energy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 115.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ERII has reached a high of $26.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.57.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 378.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 522.98k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 56.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.12M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ERII as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.73M with a Short Ratio of 7.81, compared to 2.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.84% and a Short% of Float of 4.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.75 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $22.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $27M to a low estimate of $20M. As of the current estimate, Energy Recovery Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.61M, an estimated increase of 10.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.33M, an increase of 68.30% over than the figure of $10.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ERII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $133M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $128.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $131M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $103.9M, up 26.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $165M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $174M and the low estimate is $150M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.