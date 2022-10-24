How is ESS Tech Inc.’s (NYSE: GWH) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) closed at 3.44 in the last session, up 0.58% from day before closing price of $3.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1205862 shares were traded. GWH stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5020 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GWH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.10 and its Current Ratio is at 9.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.50.

On March 31, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on March 31, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 19 when Moftakhar Amir sold 8,386 shares for $3.48 per share. The transaction valued at 29,199 led to the insider holds 558,850 shares of the business.

Evans Craig E sold 12,628 shares of GWH for $46,976 on Oct 17. The President now owns 2,453,439 shares after completing the transaction at $3.72 per share. On Oct 17, another insider, Evans Craig E, who serves as the President of the company, sold 16,340 shares for $3.72 each. As a result, the insider received 60,785 and left with 5,625,277 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 781.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GWH has reached a high of $21.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2216, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6908.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GWH traded on average about 1.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.46M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 152.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.15M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GWH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.09M with a Short Ratio of 6.59, compared to 5.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.64% and a Short% of Float of 7.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.53. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $189.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $214.57M and the low estimate is $164.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4,438.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.