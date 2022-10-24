How is SuperCom Ltd.’s (NASDAQ: SPCB) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) closed at 0.23 in the last session, down -0.17% from day before closing price of $0.23. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.0051 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1105318 shares were traded. SPCB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2556 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SPCB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 04, 2017, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On March 31, 2015, Singular Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.25.Singular Research initiated its Buy rating on March 31, 2015, with a $13.25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPCB has reached a high of $1.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3158, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4086.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SPCB traded on average about 2.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 532.46k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 35.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.67M. Insiders hold about 16.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SPCB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 178.55k with a Short Ratio of 0.24, compared to 439.3k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.57% and a Short% of Float of 0.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPCB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.27M, up 18.20% from the average estimate.