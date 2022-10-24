HRTG (Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at 1.43, up 8.33% from its previous closing price of $1.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 792100 shares were traded. HRTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HRTG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 06, 2020, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $15 from $12 previously.

Sandler O’Neill Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 16, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Lusk Kirk bought 10,000 shares for $2.61 per share. The transaction valued at 26,100 led to the insider holds 233,736 shares of the business.

Garateix Ernie J bought 10,000 shares of HRTG for $26,900 on Jun 30. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 460,999 shares after completing the transaction at $2.69 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, WIDDICOMBE RICHARD A, who serves as the Chairman of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $2.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 26,300 and bolstered with 676,921 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HRTG has reached a high of $7.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4228, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1356.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HRTG traded 126.35K shares on average per day over the past three months and 186.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 26.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.74M. Insiders hold about 16.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HRTG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 372.77k with a Short Ratio of 4.18, compared to 1.2M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.41% and a Short% of Float of 1.58%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, HRTG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 18.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.41.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.03. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.94 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $674.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $644.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $659.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $631.56M, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $672.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $703.73M and the low estimate is $638.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.