I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in AT&T Inc. (T).

After finishing at $16.74 in the prior trading day, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) closed at 17.10, up 2.15%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 80989439 shares were traded. T stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.77.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of T by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 122.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 22, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when LUCZO STEPHEN J bought 100,000 shares for $25.04 per share. The transaction valued at 2,504,000 led to the insider holds 450,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AT&T’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, T has reached a high of $21.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.61.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 44.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 58.73M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 7.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.12B. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.90% stake in the company. Shares short for T as of Jul 14, 2022 were 77.37M with a Short Ratio of 1.93, compared to 80.71M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.09%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, T’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.08, compared to 1.11 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.76. The current Payout Ratio is 66.80% for T, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 19, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.87 and $2.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.57. EPS for the following year is $2.52, with 24 analysts recommending between $2.72 and $2.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for T’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $129.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $128.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $128.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $168.86B, down -23.70% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $122.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $125.36B and the low estimate is $120.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.