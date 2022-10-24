I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Porch Group Inc. (PRCH).

The price of Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) closed at 1.43 in the last session, down -0.69% from day before closing price of $1.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2304094 shares were traded. PRCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3900.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PRCH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 25, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5.25 to $3.25.

On May 25, 2022, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.50.Compass Point initiated its Buy rating on May 25, 2022, with a $11.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Neagle Matthew bought 100,000 shares for $2.20 per share. The transaction valued at 219,760 led to the insider holds 763,825 shares of the business.

Kell Sean Davis bought 16,100 shares of PRCH for $50,457 on Aug 12. The Director now owns 55,840 shares after completing the transaction at $3.13 per share. On May 16, another insider, Kell Sean Davis, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,820 shares for $4.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,988 and bolstered with 10,820 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRCH has reached a high of $27.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2964, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8474.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PRCH traded on average about 2.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.5M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 99.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.75M. Insiders hold about 10.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PRCH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.56M with a Short Ratio of 5.49, compared to 15.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.71% and a Short% of Float of 25.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.74. EPS for the following year is -$0.67, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$0.78.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $78.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $82.72M to a low estimate of $73.85M. As of the current estimate, Porch Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $47.05M, an estimated increase of 65.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $324.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $315.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $319.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $192.43M, up 66.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $411.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $432.2M and the low estimate is $351.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.