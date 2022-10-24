I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX).

The price of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) closed at 0.16 in the last session, down -4.64% from day before closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0078 from its previous closing price. On the day, 878310 shares were traded. TENX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1788 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1517.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TENX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2014, MLV & Co started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

On November 18, 2014, WallachBeth started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.WallachBeth initiated its Buy rating on November 18, 2014, with a $12 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TENX has reached a high of $1.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2088, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4874.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TENX traded on average about 521.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 873.52k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 25.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.08M. Insiders hold about 18.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TENX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.41k with a Short Ratio of 0.28, compared to 12.51k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.05% and a Short% of Float of 0.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$1.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.53 and -$0.53.