In the case of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG), what’s next?

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) closed the day trading at 10.54 up 6.04% from the previous closing price of $9.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 548189 shares were traded. SRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.89.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SRG, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 11 when LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 119,886 shares for $9.54 per share. The transaction valued at 1,143,473 led to the insider holds 15,853,463 shares of the business.

LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 52,085 shares of SRG for $496,115 on Oct 10. The 10% Owner now owns 15,973,349 shares after completing the transaction at $9.53 per share. On Oct 07, another insider, LAMPERT EDWARD S, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 183,015 shares for $9.54 each. As a result, the insider received 1,745,817 and left with 16,025,434 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRG has reached a high of $17.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.35.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SRG traded about 710.88K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SRG traded about 848.27k shares per day. A total of 43.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.44M. Insiders hold about 45.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SRG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.11M with a Short Ratio of 12.22, compared to 8.43M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.47% and a Short% of Float of 17.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.