In What Direction Will Gamida Cell Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:GMDA) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) was 1.64 for the day, up 2.50% from the previous closing price of $1.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 560496 shares were traded. GMDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5350.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GMDA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on November 01, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On May 26, 2020, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $13.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on May 26, 2020, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when WILLS STEPHEN T bought 9,677 shares for $1.55 per share. The transaction valued at 14,999 led to the insider holds 11,677 shares of the business.

Tomasello Shawn bought 9,677 shares of GMDA for $14,999 on Sep 30. The Director now owns 11,677 shares after completing the transaction at $1.55 per share. On Sep 30, another insider, Blum Robert I, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $1.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 77,500 and bolstered with 52,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GMDA has reached a high of $4.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3192, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6479.

Shares Statistics:

GMDA traded an average of 666.65K shares per day over the past three months and 348.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.53M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GMDA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.72M with a Short Ratio of 3.45, compared to 2.81M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.53% and a Short% of Float of 5.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.09 and -$1.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.99, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.76 and -$1.35.