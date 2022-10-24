In What Direction Will Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s (NYSE:INN) Stock Goes From Here?

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE: INN) closed the day trading at 8.12 up 2.65% from the previous closing price of $7.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 715089 shares were traded. INN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.90.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of INN, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, CapitalOne on September 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $10 from $14 previously.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on September 27, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 05 when Hansen Daniel P sold 193,498 shares for $10.57 per share. The transaction valued at 2,046,241 led to the insider holds 153,590 shares of the business.

Hansen Daniel P sold 6,502 shares of INN for $68,739 on Nov 04. The Executive Chairman now owns 347,088 shares after completing the transaction at $10.57 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INN has reached a high of $10.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.67.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, INN traded about 701.85K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, INN traded about 705.9k shares per day. A total of 105.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.76M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.50% stake in the company. Shares short for INN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.56M with a Short Ratio of 4.97, compared to 4.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.27% and a Short% of Float of 8.11%.

Dividends & Splits

INN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.16, up from 0.18 a year ago.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.03 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $179.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $186.54M to a low estimate of $171.38M. As of the current estimate, Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $86.52M, an estimated increase of 107.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $181.04M, an increase of 74.10% less than the figure of $107.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $183.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $177.47M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $688.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $665.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $676.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $361.93M, up 86.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $765.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $810.45M and the low estimate is $741.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.