Investing in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) closed at 13.45 up 2.52% from its previous closing price of $13.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 667876 shares were traded. SLCA stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.08.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 14, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line but kept the price unchanged to $20.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on May 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Russell Stacy sold 32,230 shares for $12.83 per share. The transaction valued at 413,668 led to the insider holds 85,692 shares of the business.

KACAL WILLIAM JENNINGS sold 50,000 shares of SLCA for $756,000 on Aug 29. The Director now owns 171,346 shares after completing the transaction at $15.12 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, SHAVER CHARLES W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 32,000 shares for $14.75 each. As a result, the insider received 472,000 and left with 88,114 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLCA has reached a high of $21.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.95.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SLCA has traded an average of 948.87K shares per day and 677k over the past ten days. A total of 75.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.97M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SLCA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.38M with a Short Ratio of 6.18, compared to 4.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.13% and a Short% of Float of 8.83%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $1.09, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.56 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $345M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $345M to a low estimate of $345M. As of the current estimate, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $269.2M, an estimated increase of 28.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $353.1M, an increase of 32.10% over than the figure of $28.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $356.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $350M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLCA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, up 22.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.67B and the low estimate is $1.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.