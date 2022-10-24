Is IO Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of IO Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: IOBT) closed at 2.34 in the last session, down -2.50% from day before closing price of $2.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1682712 shares were traded. IOBT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IOBT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.90 and its Current Ratio is at 20.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IOBT has reached a high of $17.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0071, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2148.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IOBT traded on average about 38.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 190.38k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 28.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.61M. Insiders hold about 11.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for IOBT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.23k with a Short Ratio of 0.18, compared to 5.99k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.01% and a Short% of Float of 0.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.71, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.8 and -$3.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.41. EPS for the following year is -$2.62, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.5 and -$3.33.