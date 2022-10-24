Is this a Prime Time To acquire AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) stock

The price of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) closed at 0.62 in the last session, up 4.45% from day before closing price of $0.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0265 from its previous closing price. On the day, 637004 shares were traded. AQB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6497 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5920.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AQB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.20 and its Current Ratio is at 18.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 08, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On July 01, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on July 01, 2021, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Stern Michael K bought 15,000 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 24,000 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

KIRK ALANA sold 12,880,000 shares of AQB for $27,048,000 on Nov 23. The Director now owns 6 shares after completing the transaction at $2.10 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, KIRK RANDAL J, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 12,880,000 shares for $2.10 each. As a result, the insider received 27,048,000 and left with 6 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AQB has reached a high of $4.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9750, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4507.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AQB traded on average about 479.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 463.23k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 71.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.67M. Insiders hold about 0.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AQB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.15M with a Short Ratio of 4.04, compared to 4.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.02% and a Short% of Float of 3.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.5M to a low estimate of $1M. As of the current estimate, AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $227k, an estimated increase of 411.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.36M, an increase of 198.90% less than the figure of $411.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.16M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AQB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.18M, up 333.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.66M and the low estimate is $8.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 104.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.