Is this a Prime Time To acquire Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) stock

After finishing at $45.00 in the prior trading day, Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) closed at 47.63, up 5.84%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 660573 shares were traded. LEGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.93.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LEGN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on June 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $77.

On March 15, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $53.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on January 31, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $51.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 66.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEGN has reached a high of $57.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.77.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 791.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 847.65k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 167.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.15M. Insiders hold about 1.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LEGN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.27M with a Short Ratio of 8.52, compared to 4.85M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.14. EPS for the following year is -$1.09, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$2.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $26.71M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $43.64M to a low estimate of $12M. As of the current estimate, Legend Biotech Corporation’s year-ago sales were $20.23M, an estimated increase of 32.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.65M, an increase of 87.50% over than the figure of $32.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $50.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $295M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $111M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $187.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $89.79M, up 108.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $294.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $491M and the low estimate is $219.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.