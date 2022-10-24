It’s a good day to be an Baker Hughes Company (BKR) shareholder

In the latest session, Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) closed at 26.67 up 2.77% from its previous closing price of $25.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11805150 shares were traded. BKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.73.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Baker Hughes Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On April 26, 2022, HSBC Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $38.30.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on March 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $43.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when Dumais Michael R bought 10,000 shares for $24.39 per share. The transaction valued at 243,900 led to the insider holds 24,977 shares of the business.

Simonelli Lorenzo sold 103,000 shares of BKR for $3,851,170 on May 31. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 472,759 shares after completing the transaction at $37.39 per share. On May 23, another insider, Simonelli Lorenzo, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, sold 103,000 shares for $35.00 each. As a result, the insider received 3,605,000 and left with 575,759 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKR has reached a high of $39.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.30.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BKR has traded an average of 9.76M shares per day and 9.63M over the past ten days. A total of 1.02B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.01B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.75% stake in the company. Shares short for BKR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 24.42M with a Short Ratio of 3.98, compared to 15.8M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.41% and a Short% of Float of 2.70%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BKR is 0.72, from 0.72 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.95.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.48 and $0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $1.68, with 24 analysts recommending between $2.43 and $1.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.54B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.69B to a low estimate of $5.48B. As of the current estimate, Baker Hughes Company’s year-ago sales were $5.09B, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.3B, an increase of 14.20% over than the figure of $8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.13B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.54B, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.59B and the low estimate is $23.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.