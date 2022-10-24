It’s a good day to be an Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) shareholder

In the latest session, Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) closed at 60.02 up 12.08% from its previous closing price of $53.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 535793 shares were traded. PLL stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.85.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on May 23, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $90.

On July 23, 2021, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $85.

On May 05, 2021, Clarksons Platou started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $86.Clarksons Platou initiated its Buy rating on May 05, 2021, with a $86 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 when Phillips Keith D. sold 6,164 shares for $56.79 per share. The transaction valued at 350,039 led to the insider holds 120,259 shares of the business.

Brindle Patrick sold 4,491 shares of PLL for $300,779 on Aug 12. The EVP and COO now owns 37,957 shares after completing the transaction at $66.97 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Phillips Keith D., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 5,995 shares for $51.82 each. As a result, the insider received 310,682 and left with 110,771 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLL has reached a high of $79.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.59.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PLL has traded an average of 460.23K shares per day and 451.34k over the past ten days. A total of 17.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.37M. Insiders hold about 3.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.86% stake in the company. Shares short for PLL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.45M with a Short Ratio of 4.56, compared to 1.82M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.64% and a Short% of Float of 13.79%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.54 and -$2.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.73. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.12 and -$1.45.