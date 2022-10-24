It’s an appealing income play to consider Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT)

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1219995 shares were traded. TCRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TCRT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 689.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCRT has reached a high of $4.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0822, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1675.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TCRT traded on average about 3.93M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 215.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 194.54M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TCRT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 28.87M with a Short Ratio of 7.40, compared to 35.26M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.37% and a Short% of Float of 15.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.33.